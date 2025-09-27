Home Leagues Premier League Premier League Fanzone – 27 September 2025
Premier League Fanzone – 27 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League TeamTalks – 27 September 2025

Cancel
Premier LeagueTV Show

Premier League Fanzone – 27 September 2025

- LUD:

This is the show that puts international fans at the heart of the Premier League conversation. A phone-in for the digital generation, fans from around the world join our studio discussion via camera phones and weblinks to have their say about their teams and their favourite players.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Twitter: mullafabz

Previous Video
europa league full match

Lille vs Brann

Next Video
TeamTalks GW3 – 29 August 2025

Premier League TeamTalks – 27 September 2025

Top