Premier League Fanzone – 27 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League TeamTalks – 27 September 2025
Premier League Fanzone – 27 September 2025
This is the show that puts international fans at the heart of the Premier League conversation. A phone-in for the digital generation, fans from around the world join our studio discussion via camera phones and weblinks to have their say about their teams and their favourite players.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Twitter: mullafabz