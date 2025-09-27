Home Leagues Premier League Premier League Fantasy Show – 27 September 2025
Premier League Fantasy Show – 27 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – 27 September 2025

Cancel
Premier LeagueTV Show

Premier League Fantasy Show – 27 September 2025

- LUD:

Saka or Salah? Foden or Fernandes? Wilson or Watkins? Picking your Fantasy team is never easy but this season the Fantasy Show is on hand to help you with those big decisions. Fantasy experts will crunch the numbers and give their opinion on which Premier League stars you should be selecting ahead of each FPL Gameweek.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Twitter: @mullafabz

Previous Video
TeamTalks GW3 – 29 August 2025

Premier League TeamTalks – 27 September 2025

Next Video
Welcome to The Weekend GW3- 29 August 2025

Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – 27 September 2025

Top