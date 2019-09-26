Premier League – Best opening-weekend goals
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Arsenal lead race to sign Gabriel, BUT Man Utd showing late interest | Transfer Talk
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
24 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League – Best opening-weekend goals
Best opening-weekend goals
Following the 2020/21 fixture release, whet your appetite for the first matches of the new season with the greatest-ever strikes in Matchweek 1