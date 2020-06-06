Premier League – Best Goals of the Season So Far
A compilation of the best goals scored in the Premier League so far this season (2019/20).
Who scored the best goal?
This video features the Budweiser Goal of the Month winners:
August – Harvey Barnes (Sheffield United vs Leicester City)
September – Moussa Djenepo (Sheffield United vs Southampton)
October – Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United vs Manchester United)
November – Kevin De Bruyne (Newcastle United vs Manchester City)
December – Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley)
January – Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea)
February – Matej Vydra (Southampton vs Burnley)