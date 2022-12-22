Premier League Best goals of the season so far

Best goals of the season so far Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Premier League Matchweek 17 preview: Boxing Day fixtures Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Matchweek 17 preview: Boxing Day fixtures 134 icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v West Ham: Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference 88 icon Watch LaterAdded Aston Villa v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference 69 icon Watch LaterAdded Brentford v Tottenham: Antonio Conte pre-match press conference 66 icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Bournemouth: Graham Potter pre-match press conference 77 icon Watch LaterAdded 07:53 We are so proud of him – Villa boss Emery on Emiliano Martínez after World Cup win 16.4K