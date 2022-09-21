Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League agree to fan bans for pitch invasions, discriminatory behaviour
Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues.

They have now decided on a minimum one-year term at a meeting of Premier League shareholders.

The bans will take effect immediately and apply to both home and away games.

“Clubs unanimously agreed to introduce minimum-length bans for supporters who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviours at league stadiums,” read a statement from the Premier League following today’s meeting.

“These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in such activities.”

