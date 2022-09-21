Premier League agree to fan bans for pitch invasions, discriminatory behaviour
Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues.
They have now decided on a minimum one-year term at a meeting of Premier League shareholders.
The bans will take effect immediately and apply to both home and away games.
❌ Entering the pitch
❌ Use of flares & smoke bombs
❌ Throwing objects
❌ Discriminatory behaviour
❌ Taking drugs
“Clubs unanimously agreed to introduce minimum-length bans for supporters who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviours at league stadiums,” read a statement from the Premier League following today’s meeting.
“These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in such activities.”