Why the Premier League 2018-19 promises to be fantastic entertainment

Last season’s Premier League had a nailbiting climax. What does next year have in store – especially for fans seeking matches of a romantic kind?

If there’s one thing the 2018-19 season taught us, it’s this. The Premier League has never been more exciting or competitive. While Manchester City remain the benchmark for the rest of the pack to follow, rather than being left in their wake, more and more clubs are now snapping at their heels. Liverpool, in particular, mounted a strong challenge for that championship title which had eluded them for 29 years. Unfortunately for the Merseysiders, despite bagging 97 points – the highest ever tally for a team without actually winning – and being unbeaten at home and matching the club’s record of 30 league wins, they had to content themselves with runners-up medals. High-flying City finished one point above them, becoming the first side to complete a domestic treble in the process.

Manchester City will commence the grueling campaign of defending their silverware with a tricky away fixture at West Ham United on 10 August, kicking off what promises to be an even more nail-biting season. As well as Liverpool, many promising outsiders will be hoping to emulate Leicester City’s triumph in 2016. Although the unfancied East Midlands team became one of only six teams to have won the Premier League since its inception in 1992, many fans up and down the country will be hotly anticipating their own team giving it their best shot.

While detractors will view this ‘magnificent six’ syndrome as a symptom that success will only ever be restricted to a limited cabal of elite clubs, that’s missing the point. Champions are there to be brought down a peg or two. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Chelsea were all European finalists and hungry for another stab at glory. Newly promoted Norwich City, Sheffield United, and Aston Villa will all be looking to make an impact. For the fans, everything is looking sweet.

Last season saw the unprecedented situation of four English clubs in European finals. Although the Europa League final, between two London sides, Arsenal and Chelsea, was contested 2,800 miles away in Azerbaijan, the Champions League final was held in Madrid. The latter was so much more accessible to red or white shirt-bedecked fans. The combination of travel and sporting endeavors has been irresistible for years, with many fans taking their summer holidays to coincide with their team’s forays into European competition. On the domestic front, the problems which once beset football – fan violence or racism on the terraces – have never been completely eradicated, but stadia are far more family-friendly now, with comfortable seating, all-weather covering, excellent facilities and non-stop refreshments. Attending Premier League football matches or away trips to the continent is often seen as every bit a valid location for a romantic getaway as any other date location. Online dating in the UK is growing in popularity all the time, so there may well be a rising trend of site users listing their profile information along the format: age, height, build, hair color, favorite football club!

The idea that football is some kind of last bastion of chauvinism seems as archaic as pie and Bovril at half-time. The sport has never been so exciting for any supporter, with many female fans eager to watch the world-class players attracted to English clubs: Raheem Stirling, Paul Pogba, Trent Alexander, Marcus Rashford, Virgil Van Dijk, Romelo Lukaku, Sergio Aguero, Mo Salah, and too many more to mention in such a short space! There are so many news outlets where fans of every gender can get themselves primed for all the action set to explode in a matter of days from now, basing date weekends around where their favorite teams will be locked in exhilarating combat.