Premier League 19/20 Prediction

The Premier League season has finally arrived! If Norwich were wondering how difficult life was going to be this season, they certainly found out at Anfield. Every team will have their own targets this season, but will we see any surprises along the way? Will anyone new break into the top six? Will one of the big boys struggle? If you want to bet on cricket, tennis, or horse racing, feel free to do so, but we’re here to talk about football and this season’s Premier League.

Who Might Surprise Us?

Aston Villa have spent a lot of money this summer. A lot of pundits are tipping them to have a good season, but we all know what happened to Fulham last season. They spent similar amounts. Arguably their best buy, though, was Tom Heaton. He’s a great goalkeeper to have between the sticks. They might surprise a few people, but don’t get too excited Villa fans. You’ll stay up, but that’s all.

Everton are one side that could well break up that top six mould. They’ve spent well in the summer with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Djibril Sidebe, and Moise Kean bolstering their squad. They have some strength in depth now. With only Manchester City and Spurs from the top six to play until December, the Toffees have a fantastic change to get up into the top six early on.

They’re the two sides that stick out in terms of teams that could surprise a few this year. Don’t rule West Ham out either. With some good additions up top, they’ve more than enough talent to give themselves a chance of a top eight finish at least. If they keep it tight at the back, which is their main concern, then who knows?

Who’s Doomed Already?

Norwich’s 4-1 thumping at Anfield on the opening day wasn’t great to watch if you were a Canaries fan. Ok, so they had a few chances against a less than solid Liverpool defence, but you do worry about how easily they were carved open time after time. Delia Smith won’t like to hear it, but they’re probably going straight back down.

Another promoted side who need a bit of luck is Sheffield United. They’ve brought a couple in such as Ravel Morrison and Oli McBurnie, but is that enough? Arguably not. They’ll give it a good go, but Blades fans are under no illusions that they will be battling for their lives towards the bottom all season.

A lot of critics were writing off Newcastle when Steve Bruce took charge. They’ve since broken their transfer record by signing Joelinton and welcoming Andy Carroll back to the toon, but again is it enough? If their first eleven can stay fit, then they should be ok. If they pick up a few injuries, then it could be a battle with the likes of Burnley and Brighton for that last relegation place if Norwich and Sheffield United are the bottom two.

Premier League Top Scorer?

It’s hard to predict in all honesty, but the usual suspects will be fighting at the top of the charts once more no doubt. Kane, Aubameyang, Aguero, Salah. It’s fully expected that these four will be right up there, but can Jamie Vardy put his hat in the ring this season? Can West Ham new boy Sebastien Haller score enough? Will Manchester United’s new number nine, Anthony Martial, bag a load? It’ll be interesting to see how Moise Kean gets on at Everton too. He’s young, but if he’s thrown in at the deep end, he could flourish. He certainly wasn’t overwhelmed at Juventus. He was scoring for fun in Italy when he was given a chance.

Premier League Table Prediction

Let’s refer back to this at the end of the season and see how close it is. Here’s our Premier League table prediction come May. Do you agree with it?