PRE-SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: ASTON VILLA 1-0 LEEDS UNITED

Watch highlights from our pre-season game against Aston Villa at the Suncorp Stadium in the Queensland Champions Cup, part of our Australia tour. Presented by Mighty Drinks.

#leedsunited

Get exclusive Leeds United video content first – download the Official App: http://bit.ly/LUTVapp

If you enjoyed this video don’t forget to subscribe.

If you want to keep up with everything Leeds, go check out our other pages

https://www.facebook.com/LeedsUnited/

https://www.instagram.com/leedsunited/?hl=en

https://www.leedsunited.com