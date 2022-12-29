PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | STEVE COOPER PREVIEWS CHELSEA | PREMIER LEAGUE

Steve Cooper speaks to the media ahead of Chelsea’s trip to The City Ground.

Topics:

00:00 Team news

01:06 Impact of injuries

02:00 Transfer activity

03:32 The right transfer targets

04:45 Preparing for Chelsea

06:50 UNHCR partnership

07:45 City Ground atmosphere

09:48 Home form

11:00 Graham Potter

11:51 Belief

13:21 Chelsea

14:30 Dean Henderson

16:22 Gustavo Scarpa

17:11 Returning to The City Ground

