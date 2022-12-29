PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | STEVE COOPER PREVIEWS CHELSEA | PREMIER LEAGUE

Steve Cooper speaks to the media ahead of Chelsea’s trip to The City Ground.
Topics:
00:00 Team news
01:06 Impact of injuries
02:00 Transfer activity
03:32 The right transfer targets
04:45 Preparing for Chelsea
06:50 UNHCR partnership
07:45 City Ground atmosphere
09:48 Home form
11:00 Graham Potter
11:51 Belief
13:21 Chelsea
14:30 Dean Henderson
16:22 Gustavo Scarpa
17:11 Returning to The City Ground
