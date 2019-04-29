Home News and Interviews Pre-match Press conference with Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham v Ajax:
Pre-match press conference with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of his side’s Champions League semi-final clash against Ajax. The match takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 30.

Top