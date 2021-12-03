Home TV Show News and Interviews Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester United v Young Boys | UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Magazine – 6 December 2021

Hear from Nemanja Matic and Ralf Rangnick ahead of United’s final group game of this season’s UEFA Champions League, as the Reds face Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

