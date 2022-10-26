PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | ARSENAL | STEVE COOPER

Steve Cooper holds his pre Arsenal press conference.
Topics:
00:01 – Injury updates
00:16 – Feel good factor post Liverpool
01:09 – Confidence ahead of Arsenal
01:54 – Arsenal
03:03 – Arteta – a model to follow
04:26 – Emotions during games
05:46 – Position in the table
07:16 – Arsenal VS Southampton
08:23 – Analysing Arsenal
09:32 – The importance of confidence
11:13 – Changing perceptions
12:24 – FA Charge
12:44 – O’Brien & Lodi
13:09 – How to beat Arsenal
14:17 – Momentum pre World Cup
