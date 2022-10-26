PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | ARSENAL | STEVE COOPER

Steve Cooper holds his pre Arsenal press conference.

Topics:

00:01 – Injury updates

00:16 – Feel good factor post Liverpool

01:09 – Confidence ahead of Arsenal

01:54 – Arsenal

03:03 – Arteta – a model to follow

04:26 – Emotions during games

05:46 – Position in the table

07:16 – Arsenal VS Southampton

08:23 – Analysing Arsenal

09:32 – The importance of confidence

11:13 – Changing perceptions

12:24 – FA Charge

12:44 – O’Brien & Lodi

13:09 – How to beat Arsenal

14:17 – Momentum pre World Cup

👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/NFFCTube

Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos/

Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC

Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague