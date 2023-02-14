Home Pre-match POTTER & AZPILICUETAS LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE | UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

POTTER & AZPILICUETAS LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE | UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

POTTER & AZPILICUETAS LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE | UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The latest on Manchester Uniteds takeover as the deadline edges closer

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Head coach Graham Potter and captain Cesar Azpilicueta face the media ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store https://apple.co/2vvlN9t
-Play Store http://bit.ly/2MfNJHX

Subscribe: http://che.lc/YTsubscribe

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

Previous Video
ucl

PSG’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League

Next Video
The latest on Manchester Uniteds takeover as the deadline edges closer

The latest on Manchester Uniteds takeover as the deadline edges closer

Related videos

Top