Portugal v England Full Match – Women’s International Football | 8 October 2019

Women’s International Football

Portugal v England – All the action from the friendly at Estadio do Bonfim in Setubal. While the male Portuguese team are the reigning European and Nations League champions, the women’s side are yet to achieve the same level of success, having only once qualified for a major championships. England will enter this match as favourites given they sit some 25 places above their opponents in the world rankings, but they did only manage a narrow 2-1 win when the sides last met in the group stage of Euro 2017.