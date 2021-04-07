Porto v Chelsea preview – 7 April 2021

Porto v Chelsea

Team news: Porto are without key players Mehdi Taremi and Sérgio Oliveira on disciplinary grounds. Chelsea have concerns over the fitness of N’Golo Kante, who has missed recent games with a hamstring injury, and Christian Pulisic, who was injured in the weekend’s loss to West Brom.

Key stat: FC Porto have lost five of their eight UEFA Champions League games against Chelsea (W2 D1).

Chelsea have won 75% of their UEFA Champions League matches against Portuguese opponents (W9 D1 L2), only winning more games against Spanish teams (13) than against those representing Portugal.

The lowdown: Thomas Tuchel, who led PSG to the final last year before being sacked, will be strongly favoured to lead Chelsea into a semifinal against Real Madrid or Liverpool and had the perfect dress rehearsal for this contest, given Porto will present a similar type of opponent to the style Diego Simeone sent Atletico Madrid out with against the Blues. Will that mean we see the battering ram of Olivier Giroud deployed up top? Timo Werner was handed the keys in the second leg against Atletico and his speed made the selection a great one – but his form has fallen away again since then. Can he be relied upon on this huge stage to deliver the goods?

Porto scraped through on away goals after an astonishing second leg against Juventus in the round of 16, but that game came at a huge cost.

Sergio Oliviera, who has five goals in seven games this campaign, got a yellow card to tip him over the edge and forced out of this contest, while they are also missing Mehdi Taremi who got two yellows against Juve.

There is plenty on the shoulders of 29-year-old forward Moussa Morega, who has been linked to a potential free transfer to West Ham at the end of the season.