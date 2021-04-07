Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Porto v Chelsea Full Match – Champions League | 7 April 2021
Porto v Chelsea Full Match – Champions League | 7 April 2021
Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – Champions League | 7 April 2021

Porto v Chelsea Full Match – Champions League | 7 April 2021

Chelsea meet Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final tie at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville.

