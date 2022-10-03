Home Highlights (UK Only) Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (2-0) | Porto win back-and-forth clash | Champions League Highlights

Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (2-0) | Porto win back-and-forth clash | Champions League Highlights

Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (2-0) | Porto win back-and-forth clash | Champions League Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid (2-0) | Jutgla shines on home soil | Champions League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Porto come out on top following tough battle with Bayer Leverkusen including some controversy from the penalty spot.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport
Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport
Website: http://sport.bt.com

Previous Video
Ajax v Napoli (1-6) | Italians run riot around the Eredivisie giants | Champions League Highlights

Ajax v Napoli (1-6) | Italians run riot around the Eredivisie giants | Champions League Highlights

Next Video
Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid (2-0) | Jutgla shines on home soil | Champions League Highlights

Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid (2-0) | Jutgla shines on home soil | Champions League Highlights

Related videos

Top