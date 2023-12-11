Porto Reach Last 16 🙌 | FC Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk | Champions League Group Stage Highlights

Sérgio Conceição’s FC Porto side secured second spot in Group H with a 5-3 triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk, with what was the 30-times Portuguese champion’s 12th win from their last 17 UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/

Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/