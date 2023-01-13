Home Review Show Highlights Podence seals HUGE win | Wolves 1-0 West Ham | Highlights

Podence seals HUGE win | Wolves 1-0 West Ham | Highlights

Podence seals HUGE win | Wolves 1-0 West Ham | Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham | Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A sweet strike from Daniel Podence early in the second half was enough for all three points this afternoon at Molineux. Ruben Neves hit the bar and Raul Jimenez had a late goal ruled out, but the score remained 1-0. Matheus Cunha started for the first time and Mario Lemina made his debut off the bench, after completing the move to Wolves yesterday.

Previous Video
Inter-Verona 1-0 | Martinez seals home win for Inter: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Inter-Verona 1-0 | Martinez seals home win for Inter: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Next Video
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham | Premier League Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham | Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top