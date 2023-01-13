A sweet strike from Daniel Podence early in the second half was enough for all three points this afternoon at Molineux. Ruben Neves hit the bar and Raul Jimenez had a late goal ruled out, but the score remained 1-0. Matheus Cunha started for the first time and Mario Lemina made his debut off the bench, after completing the move to Wolves yesterday.
Podence seals HUGE win | Wolves 1-0 West Ham | Highlights
