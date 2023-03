PL Stories: One and Only | PL Originals

PL Stories uncovers the life and times of 4 ex-players who have earned the rare tag of making just one Premier League appearance. Who stayed in the game? Who took it to heart? Who took it in their stride? Whether it be injury, change of manager or just not being selected again, we hear how life has fared since being selected for that one and only time on the big stage.