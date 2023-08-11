PL Stories: Luton Town | PL Originals

As fairytale stories go, Luton Town’s rise up the ranks is up there as one of the most incredible of all time. Nine years ago, the club were playing in the fifth tier of English football fresh off the back of falling into administration…now they find themselves in the biggest league in the World. We catch up with the players and manager looking to blaze a trail in the English top flight and find out what we can expect from the newest addition to the Premier League.