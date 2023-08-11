PL Stories: Juninho | PL Originals

At the height of his career, Brazilian midfielder Juninho Paulista made a decision that would make him a legend on Teesideforever. The 2002 World Cup winner wrote his name into Middlesbrough F.C. folklore when he signed for the club not once, not twice, but three times! He sits down with PL Stories to reflect on his fond memories of that time, his emotional reaction to their relegation and find out what he’s up to now after hanging up his boots.