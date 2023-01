PL Stories: Jaap Stam | PL Originals

Once a record signing for a defender, former Manchester United player Jaap Stam recalls the pressures that came with that price tag and how Sir Alex Ferguson helped him overcome those anxieties. In his 3 years at Old Trafford he won the famous treble in 1999 and solidified his position as one of the world’s best defenders. But his time in the Premier League came crashing down with the release of his autobiography.