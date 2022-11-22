Home TV Show News and Interviews Piers Morgan Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United

Piers Morgan Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United

Piers Morgan Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

FULL REACTION to Mexico vs. Poland: Lewandowski DENIED! ❌ | Futbol Americas

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Days after he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored, Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United.

In last week’s global exclusive, the Portuguese footballer told Piers Morgan he felt “betrayed” and “provoked” by his Man Utd bosses.

Piers reacted to this latest development soon after the news broke on Jeremy Kyle Live – watch to see what he said!

Watch Piers Morgan’s full interview with Cristiano Ronaldo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk9uJRMvBIA

Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all Uncensored content.

Follow Piers Morgan Uncensored on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PiersUncensored
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piersmorgan…
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/piersmorganu…
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@piersmorganun…

Follow Piers Morgan on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/piersmorgan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piersmorgan

Piers Morgan Uncensored is now available on TalkTV, Fox Nation and Sky News Australia!

#cristianoronaldo #piersmorgan #manchesterunited #jeremykyle #piersuncensored #talktv

Previous Video
Denmark v Tunisia

Denmark v Tunisia Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 22 November 2022

Next Video
FULL REACTION to Mexico vs. Poland: Lewandowski DENIED! ❌ | Futbol Americas

FULL REACTION to Mexico vs. Poland: Lewandowski DENIED! ❌ | Futbol Americas

Related videos

Top