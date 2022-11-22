Piers Morgan Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United

Days after he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored, Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United.

In last week’s global exclusive, the Portuguese footballer told Piers Morgan he felt “betrayed” and “provoked” by his Man Utd bosses.

Piers reacted to this latest development soon after the news broke on Jeremy Kyle Live – watch to see what he said!

Watch Piers Morgan’s full interview with Cristiano Ronaldo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk9uJRMvBIA

