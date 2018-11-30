Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Who would you pick in a combined Arsenal and Tottenham XI? | The Debate
Who would you pick in a combined Arsenal and Tottenham XI? | The Debate
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Classic Match – Tottenham vs Arsenal

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
44 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox

Who would you pick in a combined Arsenal and Tottenham XI? | The Debate

Paul Merson and Tim Sherwood were on The Debate last night to preview the North London derby and both pundits picked their combined team line-ups.

Previous Video
Match pack

Premier League Match Pack – 30th Nov

Next Video
Classic Match premier league

Classic Match – Tottenham vs Arsenal

Related videos

Top