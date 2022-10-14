Home Leagues Premier League - EPL PHIL FODEN SIGNING SPECIAL! | INSIDE CITY 410

PL Highlights: Brentford 2 Albion 0

Go behind the scenes this week at City as rain falls on training, Amir Khan pays a visit to the CFA and Phil Foden signs a contract extension.

