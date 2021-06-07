Home TV Show News and Interviews PFA Premier League 2020-21 Team of the Year
PFA Premier League 2020-21 Team of the Year
Six of Manchester City’s title winners have been named in the PFA Premier League team of the year while Golden Boot and Playmaker winner Harry Kane was also in it. Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were all recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional XI.

