PFA Premier League 2020-21 Team of the Year
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Chelsea FC – Watch every single goal from our 2020/21 season
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
45 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
PFA Premier League 2020-21 Team of the Year
Six of Manchester City’s title winners have been named in the PFA Premier League team of the year while Golden Boot and Playmaker winner Harry Kane was also in it. Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were all recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional XI.