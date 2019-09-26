Home TV Show News and Interviews PFA player of the year nominees
PFA player of the year nominees
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Transfer News Wrap – 3 September 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
22 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

PFA player of the year nominees

Take a look at the nominees for this year’s PFA awards. The winners will be revealed on Tuesday.

PFA men’s player of the year shortlist
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool.
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City.
Jordan Henderson – Liverpool.
Sadio Mane- Liverpool.
Raheem Sterling.- Manchester City.
Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
transfer show

Premier League Transfer News Wrap – 3 September 2020

Related videos

Top