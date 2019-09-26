PFA player of the year nominees
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League Transfer News Wrap – 3 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
22 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
PFA player of the year nominees
Take a look at the nominees for this year’s PFA awards. The winners will be revealed on Tuesday.
PFA men’s player of the year shortlist
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool.
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City.
Jordan Henderson – Liverpool.
Sadio Mane- Liverpool.
Raheem Sterling.- Manchester City.
Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool.