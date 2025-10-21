Home Leagues Premier League Manchester United Peter Schmeichel massive regrets on leaving Man Utd after 1999 season 🔴 | Kickin It | CBS Sports
Peter Schmeichel massive regrets on leaving Man Utd after 1999 season 🔴 | Kickin It | CBS Sports
Peter Schmeichel massive regrets on leaving Man Utd after 1999 season 🔴 | Kickin It | CBS Sports

In this episode of Kickin’ It presented by Modelo, Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel joins Kate Scott to chat about his iconic playing career, post retirement, family legacy and more!

00:00 Intro
04:15 Before Manchester United stardom – Origins
08:00 Bursting onto the scene at Man Utd
11:25 Earning respect in England
17:00 Premier League champions
23:00 Winning the treble & next stages
28:00 Player well-being
36:38 Schmeichel documentary
39:59 Father-son bond Kasper Schmeichel
44:00 Working for an American sports network

#soccer #football #manchesterunited #legend #denmark #cbssportsgolazo #kickinit

