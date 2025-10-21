Peter Schmeichel massive regrets on leaving Man Utd after 1999 season 🔴 | Kickin It | CBS Sports

In this episode of Kickin’ It presented by Modelo, Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel joins Kate Scott to chat about his iconic playing career, post retirement, family legacy and more!

00:00 Intro

04:15 Before Manchester United stardom – Origins

08:00 Bursting onto the scene at Man Utd

11:25 Earning respect in England

17:00 Premier League champions

23:00 Winning the treble & next stages

28:00 Player well-being

36:38 Schmeichel documentary

39:59 Father-son bond Kasper Schmeichel

44:00 Working for an American sports network

