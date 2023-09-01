Pep Replacing Southgate, Beautiful Beckham & Englands New World Beaters | EP 16

In our international football special Gareth Southgate’s England selection comes under scrutiny from Gary, Alan and Micah.

Do England really have the best front six in world football?

Plus why does Micah love David Beckham so much?

00:00 – Intro

00:50 – Southgate And England Worry

05:31 – England The Best In The World?

07:53 – David Beckham’s Excellence

10:15 – Joleon Lescott “Swap Deal”

14:43 – Post Match Lifestyle

18:15 – Replicating Dream Goals

22:28 – The Difference Between International v League Games

27:40 – Terry Butcher