Pep Replacing Southgate, Beautiful Beckham & Englands New World Beaters | EP 16

In our international football special Gareth Southgate’s England selection comes under scrutiny from Gary, Alan and Micah.
Do England really have the best front six in world football?
Plus why does Micah love David Beckham so much?
00:00 – Intro
00:50 – Southgate And England Worry
05:31 – England The Best In The World?
07:53 – David Beckham’s Excellence
10:15 – Joleon Lescott “Swap Deal”
14:43 – Post Match Lifestyle
18:15 – Replicating Dream Goals
22:28 – The Difference Between International v League Games
27:40 – Terry Butcher