Pep on Bernardo, Haaland, Left Backs & More! | West Ham v Man City | Guardiola Press Conference

Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed that he prefers to have a small first team squad.

City head into the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with 20 senior professionals – one of the smallest squads in the country.

We take on West Ham on Sunday as we begin the defence of our title.

Four senior players have left City since the end of 2021/22 while Zack Steffen has joined Middlesbrough on loan.

Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno have arrived to refresh the squad, and Pep is content with the number of players he has to select from.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match briefing, he said: “I like to work with not many players and have everyone involved.

“It is what it is. We have shown in the last years we have a small squad and we are there in the last stages. We have a transfer window in winter where we can take something we cannot do now.”

In transfer news, our boss remains keen to see City strengthen further before the summer window closes on 1 September.

However, when asked about rumours around the potential signature of a left-back, he said that the Club are not close to completing any deals.

“Nothing special. We are the same,” he said.

“Josh is there. Joao is there. Nathan is there. We will see. We have two weeks until the end of the month and we will see.

“There are a lot of players around the world and a lot of them can suit perfectly this team and the way we are.

“The transfer market is often difficult. Selling is harder than buying but sometimes it is not possible. We have an academy and we will see.”

