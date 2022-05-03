Home TV Show News and Interviews PEP GUARDIOLA: WE MUST LEARN FROM PREVIOUS SEMI-FINALS | Real Madrid vs Man City | UCL semi-final

PEP GUARDIOLA: WE MUST LEARN FROM PREVIOUS SEMI-FINALS | Real Madrid vs Man City | UCL semi-final

PEP GUARDIOLA: WE MUST LEARN FROM PREVIOUS SEMI-FINALS | Real Madrid vs Man City | UCL semi-final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Derby Draw as Celtic close in on Premiership Title! | Matchweek 35 Round Up | cinch Premiership

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Kevin De Bruyne says City must produce our very best level of performance to progress to the Champions League Final.

While Pep Guardiola says that while the experience of Champions League semi-finals in recent years will help his side in Wednesday’s second leg with Real Madrid, it is no guarantee of progression.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
REAL MADRID TRAINING | One last push for the Champions League final!

REAL MADRID TRAINING | One last push for the Champions League final!

Next Video
Derby Draw as Celtic close in on Premiership Title! | Matchweek 35 Round Up | cinch Premiership

Derby Draw as Celtic close in on Premiership Title! | Matchweek 35 Round Up | cinch Premiership

Related videos

Top