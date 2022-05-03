PEP GUARDIOLA: WE MUST LEARN FROM PREVIOUS SEMI-FINALS | Real Madrid vs Man City | UCL semi-final

Kevin De Bruyne says City must produce our very best level of performance to progress to the Champions League Final.

While Pep Guardiola says that while the experience of Champions League semi-finals in recent years will help his side in Wednesday’s second leg with Real Madrid, it is no guarantee of progression.

