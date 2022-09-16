PEP GUARDIOLA: WE HAVE TO ADAPT TO INTENSE SCHEDULE | Wolverhampton Wanderers v Man City

Pep Guardiola believes there is no excuse for his Manchester City side not to be ready to take on Wolves on Saturday.

City have had just two full days to recover from Wednesday night’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund before tomorrow’s lunch time trip to Molineux.

However, the boss accepts that this intense schedule is essential if his side are to compete for trophies on all fronts.

