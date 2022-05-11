PEP GUARDIOLA: TITLE DESTINY IS IN OUR HANDS | Wolves vs Man City | Managers preview

Pep Guardiola says City are well aware of what is required to lift the Premier League title.

His side travel to Wolves on Wednesday night knowing that three victories in their remaining three matches will seal a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.