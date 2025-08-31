Pep Guardiola talks squad rotation, player fitness & Manchester City’s season hopes
Pep Guardiola talks squad rotation, player fitness & Manchester City’s season hopes
Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on the Club World Cup, his high hopes for another successful season, and the importance of keeping players fit and motivated to compete across all competitions.
