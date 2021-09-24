Home TV Show News and Interviews PEP GUARDIOLA PRESS CONFERENCE | Chelsea v Man City

PEP GUARDIOLA PRESS CONFERENCE | Chelsea v Man City

PEP GUARDIOLA PRESS CONFERENCE | Chelsea v Man City
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Top 5 Best Chelsea Goals v Manchester City ft. Havertz, Pulisic & More

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Pep Guardiola speaks to the press ahead of this weekend’s clash against Chelsea in London.

City have a huge eight days coming up, starting at Chelsea tomorrow, then followed by a trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, rounding off at Anfield against Liverpool a week on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Brentford

Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Brentford

Next Video
Top 5 Best Chelsea Goals v Manchester City ft. Havertz, Pulisic & More

Top 5 Best Chelsea Goals v Manchester City ft. Havertz, Pulisic & More

Related videos

Top