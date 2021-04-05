Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund | UEFA Champions League
Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund | UEFA Champions League
Jürgen Klopp and Diogo Jota pre-match press conference – Real Madrid v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League

Rodrigo believes City’s best chance of reaching the Champions League semi-finals requires the squad to focus on our own game, rather than on Borussia Dortmund’s.

