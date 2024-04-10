Pep Guardiola Post-match Press Conference – Real Madrid v Man City

©️ UEFA 2024

Pep Guardiola reflects on a dramatic night at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid fought back to earn a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:05 Real Madrid are so dangerous in transition. We take the result. One week in Manchester it will be sold out. We will try again to reach the semi finals.

1:32 It’s the Bernabeu my friend. The way we played. We lost more balls than usual but it’s Madrid. Second half we played with incredible personality.

2:18 In the first three or four seasons together we would have lost 3-1, 4-1, 5-1. It’s impossible to control all of the game against Madrid. We needed time to learn in this competition and now we are a bit more stable.

3:45 Phil was not involved in the game in the first half. It wasn’t his best performance but he has this spark to create something.

4:23 We decided to take Kevin out in the dressing room. He didn’t feel good. He was vomiting. Secrets to being at a high level is to adapt to the chaos. We play with 11.

5:14 Phil just had a knock. He was grumpy with me when I substituted him so he’s okay.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#mancity #realmadrid #championsleague