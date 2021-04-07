Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Man City v Dortmund
Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Man City v Dortmund
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jurgen Klopp post match press conference – Real Madrid v Liverpool

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
43 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Man City v Dortmund

Pep Guardiola post-Dortmund press conference
This is following from their 2-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Previous Video
Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne extends City contract until 2025

Next Video
klopp champions league

Jurgen Klopp post match press conference – Real Madrid v Liverpool

Related videos

Top