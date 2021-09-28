Pep Guardiola on Messi, PSGs talented squad | PSG v Man City | Champions League Press Conference

Pep Guardiola says City must be ready to ‘suffer for 90 minutes’ against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side, featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

City face the Ligue 1 outfit on Tuesday night in Matchday Two of the new Champions League season, as the 2020/21 semi-finalists go head-to-head.

While Guardiola’s men triumphed in last season’s meetings to reach our first European Final, winning 4-1 on aggregate, the City boss has warned those results will have little bearing on the coming Group A fixtures against the French side, especially given their summer recruitment.

