Home Pre-match Pep Guardiola and Rodrigo Press conference | Real Madrid v Man City | UEFA Champions League

Pep Guardiola and Rodrigo Press conference | Real Madrid v Man City | UEFA Champions League

Pep Guardiola and Rodrigo Press conference | Real Madrid v Man City | UEFA Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fulham win epic EIGHT-GOAL THRILLER! 💥| Fulham 5-3 Leicester | Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Pep Guardiola and Rodrigo both faced the media at the Bernabeu ahead of the semi-final first leg clash tomorrow.

Guardiola discussed the 2021/22 games with Madrid, the team’s form this season and his desire to see a ‘stable’ City challenging every season.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
RAMPANT Everton OUT of the relegation zone! 📈 | Brighton 1-5 Everton | Premier League Highlights

RAMPANT Everton OUT of the relegation zone! 📈 | Brighton 1-5 Everton | Premier League Highlights

Next Video

Fulham win epic EIGHT-GOAL THRILLER! 💥| Fulham 5-3 Leicester | Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top