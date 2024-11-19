Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City Pep Guardiola agrees new Manchester City contract extension according to reports

Pep Guardiola agrees new Manchester City contract extension according to reports

Pep Guardiola agrees new Manchester City contract extension according to reports
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Robbie Keane on Football’s Biggest Problem: Where Are the Elite Strikers? | Leeds United Memories

Cancel

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

The Athletic’s Sam Lee discusses his report that Pep Guardiola has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the option of an additional year to stay at Manchester City.

#PepGuardiola #ManchesterCity #PremierLeague

► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2425
► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis
► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast
► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial

► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Robbie Keane on Football’s Biggest Problem: Where Are the Elite Strikers? | Leeds United Memories

Robbie Keane on Football’s Biggest Problem: Where Are the Elite Strikers? | Leeds United Memories

Related videos

Top