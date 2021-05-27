Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL PEP AND GUNDOGAN PRESS CONFERENCE | Man City v Chelsea | UEFA Champions League Final
PEP AND GUNDOGAN PRESS CONFERENCE | Man City v Chelsea | UEFA Champions League Final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

20 minutes of Chelsea celebrating the 2012 Champions League final! 💙🏆

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
62 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

PEP AND GUNDOGAN PRESS CONFERENCE | Man City v Chelsea | UEFA Champions League Final

Pep and Gundogan speak to the press ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final clash against Chelsea in Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Previous Video
debruyne

UEFA Champions League | Final | Manchester City v Chelsea | City’s road to the final

Next Video
Chelsea celebrating the 2012 Champions League final!

20 minutes of Chelsea celebrating the 2012 Champions League final! 💙🏆

Related videos

Top