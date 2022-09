We’re in Oldham for Paul’s full interview, brought to you by Sky Bet, as we take in his fantastic gym and the local scenery.

He opens up on what life has been like for him since retiring from playing and a sometimes difficult home life.

Paul also shares his thoughts on what went wrong for Ole at United and how he nearly came out of international retirement for Capello’s England.

If you enjoyed this episode give it a like and subscribe, and let me know who you want on future Overlap’s.