Should Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford share penalty kick duties for Manchester United? | Extra Time

Julien Laurens, Alejandro Moreno, Brian McBride and Dan Thomas of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: whether or not Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford should continue to alternate taking penalties for Man United, if post-match player ratings be scrapped along with half-and-half scarves, if the guys would like to see the return of shootouts and countdown clocks return to MLS, and Julien rates Rennes’ youngster Eduardo Camavinga.