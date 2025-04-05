Paul Mersons HONEST Review Of Rashford, Zirkzee, Pedro Netos seasons! | The Lowdown

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Hello and welcome back to The Lowdown where today Dougie and Mikey are joined by Sky Sports legend Paul Merson. On this week’s episode Merse GRADES this season’s most expensive signings.

Hear what the former Arsenal star thinks about Dominic Solanke’s season at Spurs, Pedro Neto’s campaign at Chelsea as well as the performances of Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro at Man United.

Not only that but Merse passes judgement on Max Kilman at West Ham, Georginio Rutter at Brighton, Amadou Onana at Villa and Joao Felix at Chelsea, plus so much more!

