“Pascal, Rodrigo and Bamford are options” | Marcelo Bielsa | West Ham v Leeds United

Watch the key moments of Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-match press conference ahead of our game against West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League. Marcelo discusses latest team news, thoughts on West Ham United, and his experience of managing Leeds United.

#LeedsUnited #LUFC #PremierLeague

Get exclusive Leeds United video content first – download the Official App: http://bit.ly/LUTVapp

If you thought this video was 🔥 don’t forget to subscribe and hit the like 👍 button! Also if you want to get a notification every time we post hit the bell 🛎 button in the top right corner. MOT. ALAW. ⚽️

If you want to keep up with everything Leeds, go check out our other pages

https://www.facebook.com/LeedsUnited/

https://www.instagram.com/leedsunited/?hl=en

https://www.leedsunited.com