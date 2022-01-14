Home TV Show News and Interviews “Pascal, Rodrigo and Bamford are options” | Marcelo Bielsa | West Ham v Leeds United

“Pascal, Rodrigo and Bamford are options” | Marcelo Bielsa | West Ham v Leeds United

“Pascal, Rodrigo and Bamford are options” | Marcelo Bielsa | West Ham v Leeds United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl looks ahead to Wolves | Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the key moments of Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-match press conference ahead of our game against West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League. Marcelo discusses latest team news, thoughts on West Ham United, and his experience of managing Leeds United.

#LeedsUnited #LUFC #PremierLeague

Get exclusive Leeds United video content first – download the Official App: http://bit.ly/LUTVapp

If you thought this video was 🔥 don’t forget to subscribe and hit the like 👍 button! Also if you want to get a notification every time we post hit the bell 🛎 button in the top right corner. MOT. ALAW. ⚽️

If you want to keep up with everything Leeds, go check out our other pages
https://www.facebook.com/LeedsUnited/

https://www.instagram.com/leedsunited/?hl=en
https://www.leedsunited.com

Previous Video
NORWICH v EVERTON | RAFA BENITEZ PRESS CONFERENCE | PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 20

NORWICH v EVERTON | RAFA BENITEZ PRESS CONFERENCE | PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 20

Next Video
PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl looks ahead to Wolves | Premier League

PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl looks ahead to Wolves | Premier League

Related videos

Top