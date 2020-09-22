Home Review Show Parma vs Napoli Highlights – Serie A | 20 September 2020
Parma vs Napoli Highlights – Serie A | 20 September 2020
Parma vs Napoli Highlights – Serie A | 20 September 2020

Second-half goals from Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne sealed a comfortable opening day victory for Napoli away to Parma as new signings Victor Osimhem and Andrea Petagna made their debuts | Serie A TIM

