Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Penalty and extra time if any

PSG and Bayern Munich battle it out in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final match at Parc des Princes. The French side hold a 3-2 advantage from the first leg.

