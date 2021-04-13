Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Chelsea v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
540 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021
PSG and Bayern Munich battle it out in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final match at Parc des Princes. The French side hold a 3-2 advantage from the first leg.